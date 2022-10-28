RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Taskforce arrests chief and 3 retired soldiers over galamsey

Andreas Kamasah

A joint Police and Military task force has arrested a traditional chief and three retired soldiers over illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

Suspects handcuffed together
Suspects handcuffed together

According to starrfm.com.gh, the Odikro for Akwaboa in Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region, Nana Kofi Osei, and the three retired soldiers were arrested at Nkwaakwaasem, a community of the municipality on Thursday, October 27,202.

Read Also

The news website reports that some people working at a mining site with an excavator and other mining equipment when the task force arrived. They abandoned the equipment and fled.

Shortly after the illegal miners escaped, the chief and the retired soldiers emerged, claiming to be the owners of the concession, TLG mining company.

The task force arrested them, although they claimed that the company is duly silenced to mine minerals in the area.

READ ALSO: Suspected thieves run mad, eat grass like goats after car owner hires fetish priests

Some movable equipment at the site were confiscated whiles tents used by the illegal miners as shelter were also set ablaze.

The suspects are in custody at Nkwatia Police station for investigation.

Activities of illegal miners have destroyed acres of vegetation and polluted the River-Pra, the only source of water for residents in Kwahu Praso and its surrounding communities.

Illegal mining is a canker that successive governments have failed to address, despite its devastating impact on the environment, water bodies, farmlands, and residences, among other things.

Millions have been sunk into curbing it, including several task forces, all of whom have not been able to end the illegality and it continues to threaten the very existence of the country.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann, Quiz mistress

#NSMQ2022: Check out the schools to face off at the semifinals stage

Kotoka International Airport

UAE bans Ghana, 19 other countries from its 30-day visa

President Akufo Addo

Akufo-Addo beseech military to ‘remain loyal to 1992 Constitution; says hard times will be over soon

President Akufo-Addo

I can’t sack Ken Ofori-Atta for now – Akufo-Addo to agitating 80 NPP MPs