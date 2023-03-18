TaTU: Students boycott lectures over fees increment

Students expressed their frustration saying the timing of the action by management is unfair, however, they are not against the 15 percent increment.

“Management has not been fair to us at all. First, they did not consult us and then now they have increased the fees against our will.”

“This is not a good time at all. It is very inconsiderate on their part. We can’t continue like this,”

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdul Razak Aziz, majority leader of the student council said, “management took this decision without consulting the student body which makes the outcome invalid. Per our laws, the SRC is supposed to be involved in such decisions. We thus do not recognize whatever decision they have taken.”

This is the second time the students have boycotted lectures over the increment of fees.