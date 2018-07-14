Taxi driver convicted for dangerous driving

news

The Winneba District Magistrate Court has sentenced a 28 years old taxi driver to a fine of 480.00 Ghana Cedis for dangerous driving contrary to section one of Act 683/2004 as amended by section one of Act 761/28 of road traffic offence.

Michael Mensah who resides in Winneba pleaded guilty was fined 40 penalty units, equivalent to 480.00 Ghana Cedis or in default serve three months imprisonment.

The court also ordered him to repair the complainant’s vehicle, adding that failure to do so, the complainant could sue to that effect.

Prosecuting Police Inspector Frances Aihoon told the court presided over by Mr. Isaac Oheneba-Kufour that complainant in the case is a business man who resides in Winneba.

According to the prosecution on 6th June, 2018 at about 2030 hours the accused was driving a Hyundai Atoz taxi abb with registration Number GX 2221-17 from Winneba main market towards Winneba junction with no passengers on board.

He said on reaching a section of the traffic light at the former Municipal Assembly Office in Winneba Township the accused driver failed to comply with the traffic light signal which was red and drove through the light.

Prosecution Inspector Aihoon said as result he collided at the middle of the road with Hyundai Terracan 4x4 private car with registration number GT 1136-09 driven by the complainant with his wife on board from Winneba Zongo lane towards Anglican Church area where the traffic light had indicated green for him to go.

He said both vehicles were damaged but no casualty was registered and after investigation the accused driver was charged with the offence.