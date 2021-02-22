The death of the police officer who doubles as Public Health Practitioner is reported to have resulted from COVID-19 infections.

The police officer, reports stated died on February 19, 2021, at the International Maritime Hospital in Tema.

The senior police officer had lost his wife recently and was making arrangements for her burial.

The late Superintendent adds to the list of top Ghanaian personalities who have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the country.

However, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded five more deaths related to COVID-19 bringing the total number of fatalities to 577 from the previous 572.

In its latest case management update, the health authority also recorded 598 new COVID-19 cases bringing the active case count to 6,658.

Recoveries from COVID-19 have increased to 73,018 with a total of 80,253 confirmed cases.