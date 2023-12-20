There've been 5 failed attempts to kill Special Prosecutor this year alone - A Plus

According to A Plus, Kissi Agyebeng and the OSP purely sought to protect their lives because of constant threats on the lives of its staff, and criticising them for such a request which they are entitled to smacks of insensitivity.

“You want to assassinate someone. You have made five attempts on his life this year alone, but you are angry he has requested bulletproof cars which is a requirement under the law that set up his office. Did the special prosecutor set up the OSP? Should I release the photos of all the attempts, or you'll shut up over there and allow the man to do his job? Like, he should avail himself for k!ln abi? I'm surprised he didn't even request for bulletproof bulldozers. You have children but every day you want to k!l somebody. If you like, ask police to invite me for questioning. Like the things I'll say ɛh! I'm calling your bluff!” he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

He lamented how some well-meaning Ghanaians who sought to fight corruption were virtually hounded out of office, and not the same treatment is being meted out to Kissi Agyebeng.

“Me I no dey see any of you ooo, You people did the same to Charlotte Osei, you did the same to Domelovo, you did the same to Martin Amidu, you did the same to Dr Anyah, just to mention a few, and Abdul Malik Kwaku Barko ooo sɛ Kwaku One too,” he added.