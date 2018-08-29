Pulse.com.gh logo
Thieves break into Attorney-General's office


Theft Thieves break into Attorney-General's office

Reports indicate that the thieves broke into the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Attakorah Obuobisa.

Gloria Akuffo, Attorney General

Gloria Akuffo, Attorney General

Thieves have broken into some offices of the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General.

Reports indicate that the thieves broke into the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Attakorah Obuobisa.

They broke into the office in March 2018 and the thieves took away a laptop computer and a printer.

Frederick Asiamah, an investigator on Corruption Watch made this known on Accra-based Joy FM.

Reports also indicate that there have been further break-ins at the offices occupied by the Chief Director of the Ministry of Justice and a state attorney as well as the Drafting Department.

A television set was stolen  in the office of the Chief Director during the the break in. Another state attorney also had her office burgled, losing one laptop in the incident.

Corruption Watch said its investigations also revealed that a total of three laptop computers got missing in two incidents.

Together, five laptop computers, one printer and a television set are the items that the burglars have taken away so far in the series of break-ins.

The unknown perpetrators usually do not tamper with the doors and windows during their operations.

