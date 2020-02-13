The surrounding area is full of refuse deposited by traders, hawkers, shoppers, and passengers.

The market, which can be described as one of most planned in the Accra Metropolis, does not have a single refuse bin placed at vantage points for individuals who trade or shop to deposit refuse.

And as a result, people indiscriminately litter the environment, resulting in heaps of rubbish in an area where health and hygiene are very important.

Kaneshie filth

The market is on the verge of collapse due to improper management of garbage.

The situation poses serious health risks not only to them but patrons of the market as well.

The quest by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa before he exits as president may not be fulfilled.

Nana Addo in his 2019 State of the Nation Address (SONA) said he remains determined in making Accra the cleanest city in Africa by the end of his first term.

He remarked that the government is set to launch a sanitation brigade that will see to the orderliness of keeping the city clean.

"We will intensify our efforts in making Accra the cleanest city in Africa," he said.

But his arduous search to make Accra clean may not come to fruition if Ghanaians are not disciplined towards sanitation to make Accra clean.