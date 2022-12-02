This is the time to take farmers and agribusiness seriously — Mahama's Farmers' day message

He said: "I celebrate all farmers on this auspicious occasion for their priceless efforts that feed us and keep our industries running."

According to him, with Ghana's economy on the brink of collapse, and the rating agencies through their unending downgrades and hardship, this is the time the government begins to take farmers and farming-related businesses seriously adding that it is the surest way to reduce imports, strengthen the struggling cedi and save Ghana's economy.

"I urge the government to prioritize agribusiness and support with favourable financing for farmers and all actors in the agricultural value chain," he stated.

Pulse Ghana

"I urge the government to prioritize agribusiness and support with favourable financing for farmers and all actors in the agricultural value chain," he stated.

Ghana is today marking the 38th edition of the National Farmers' Day event aimed at rewarding farmers who have been outstanding in their respective areas.

The 38th edition of National Farmers' Day will be held in the Eastern Region.

A grand durbar and awards ceremony will be held to confer national honours on best-performing farmers.