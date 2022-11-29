The inferno, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, November 29, 2022, destroyed several structures in the market.
Traders helpless as fire guts shops at Kantamanto
Shops at the Kantamanto market in Accra have been ravaged by fire, destroying goods and property and running into thousands of cedis.
Reports stated that firefighters were seen battling the fire despite exhausting several tanks of water to salvage the situation.
Affected traders were captured carrying headpans of water in effort to douse the fire themselves because the firefighters had run out of water.
Visuals from the scene captured the traders looking on helplessly as their items were destroyed.
The cause of the fire incident is unknown.
