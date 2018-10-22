Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Traffic diversion for Tema roundabout interchange

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has announced a closure of parts of the Motorway interchange to facilitate construction works.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tema Motorway expansion play

Tema Motorway expansion

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

The second phase of the road diversion around the Tema Motorway roundabout to pave way for the continuation of construction works on the interchange has commenced.

The Tema Motorway interchange was diverted on Sunday, October 21, 2018.

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has announced a closure of parts of the Motorway interchange to facilitate construction works.

The diversion will affect traffic coming from AKosombo to Tema Harbour Road and Akosombo to Accra.

READ MORE: Tema Motorway roundabout road to be diverted August 26

A statement issued by the Chief Executive of the Authority, Ing. Kingsley Jojo Arthur advised the public to take note of the diversion signage and respect the presence of Police Officers and Contractor’s Flagmen who will be stationed at various strategic points to direct traffic.

play

 

The Ministry of Roads and Highways, acting through the Ghana Highway Authority, received a Japanese grant for the construction of the first phase of the interchange.

The grant was facilitated by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Traffic congestion at the roundabout has been a major concern for motorists and residents of Tema and its environs which has negatively affected productivity in the industrial city.

READ MORE: One dead, scores injured in gory Tema Motorway accident

The interchange, in addition to other routes provided by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), would increase the number of roads to ease traffic in the area.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Akufo-Addo appoints new deputy CEO of Coastal Dev't Authority Akufo-Addo appoints new deputy CEO of Coastal Dev't Authority
Sierra Leone's President visits Ghana today Sierra Leone's President visits Ghana today
NGO 'defrauds' over 1000 persons with disability in Koforidua NGO 'defrauds' over 1000 persons with disability in Koforidua
Police Officer, Community Protection Assistant drown in Kpetoe Police Officer, Community Protection Assistant drown in Kpetoe
Apprentice jailed eight years for having anal sex Apprentice jailed eight years for having anal sex
Three injured after Ivory Coast bound bus fell into a ditch Three injured after Ivory Coast bound bus fell into a ditch

Recommended Videos

Mass tilapia death: Embargo on 2 Chinese farms at Asutuare Mass tilapia death: Embargo on 2 Chinese farms at Asutuare
Christians know God but are fools – Prophet Badu Kobi Christians know God but are fools – Prophet Badu Kobi
Footballer rescues mother, 2 daughters jailed for stealing corn Footballer rescues mother, 2 daughters jailed for stealing corn



Top Articles

1 Four killed in fatal car accident in Nkawkawbullet
2 Suspected terrorists arrested at Tema Portbullet
3 Afoko killed Adams Mahama - Prosecution chief tells courtbullet
4 Commander in Chief sports stadium for Tamale- Akufo-Addo announcesbullet
5 Police Officer, Community Protection Assistant drown in Kpetoebullet
6 Apprentice jailed eight years for having anal sexbullet
7 Obengfo Hospital re-opens as clients troop in for servicesbullet
8 Three injured after Ivory Coast bound bus fell into a ditchbullet
9 Poisonous tilapia: Fishmongers secretly carted fish for...bullet
10 Poisonous Chinese tilapia destroyed [Video]bullet

Related Articles

Highways Authority to begin arresting pedestrians who cross motorway
Road Crash 3 die in motorway accident
In Northern Region Teenage boy drowns in abandoned ‘one-village, one-dam’ project
Infrastructure Alert Why Accra-Tema motorway must be expanded
Roundabout Expansion Tema Motorway roundabout road to be diverted August 26
Accra Floods Here are 10 tips to beat floods according to Dr Lloyd Amoah
Oppression Some cultural practices that make nonsense of Ghana's independence
In Ashanti Region 174 died from road accidents between January and May this year
Motor Accident Mankessim accident claims 3 lives; 6 injured
Accident One dead, scores injured in gory Tema Motorway accident

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
5 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
6 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating...bullet
7 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message,...bullet
8 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
9 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity...bullet
10 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet

Local

NABCO commissioning and other major news of the week
Poisonous Chinese tilapia destroyed
NADMO warns public to be cautious when consuming tilapia
We're aiming to replicate China's development plan - Akufo-Addo
Gov't to purchase 135 Land Cruisers for army - Akufo-Addo
Nana Oye Lithur
Increase support for elderly - Nana Oye Lithur calls on gov't
X
Advertisement