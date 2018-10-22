Traffic diversion for Tema roundabout interchange

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

The second phase of the road diversion around the Tema Motorway roundabout to pave way for the continuation of construction works on the interchange has commenced.

The Tema Motorway interchange was diverted on Sunday, October 21, 2018.

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has announced a closure of parts of the Motorway interchange to facilitate construction works.

The diversion will affect traffic coming from AKosombo to Tema Harbour Road and Akosombo to Accra.

A statement issued by the Chief Executive of the Authority, Ing. Kingsley Jojo Arthur advised the public to take note of the diversion signage and respect the presence of Police Officers and Contractor’s Flagmen who will be stationed at various strategic points to direct traffic.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways, acting through the Ghana Highway Authority, received a Japanese grant for the construction of the first phase of the interchange.

The grant was facilitated by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Traffic congestion at the roundabout has been a major concern for motorists and residents of Tema and its environs which has negatively affected productivity in the industrial city.

The interchange, in addition to other routes provided by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), would increase the number of roads to ease traffic in the area.