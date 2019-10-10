They contend that the land they are being ejected from was given to them by the chiefs of the Ga Traditional Council.

Clad in red armbands and headgears, the drivers burnt tyres and chanted war songs to register their displeasure of the ejection.

According to the chairman of the commercial drivers’ union, Vincent Kofi Kpodo, a man who claimed to be from National Security who gave his name as Dr Botchwey came to announce to them three days ago to relocate.

They were told, the land had been sold to a developer.

Obra Spot protest

According to him, at dawn Thursday, well-built men and armed soldiers besieged the bus station ordering that all vehicles should be parked out.

The drivers said they have no papers entitling them to the land.

According to Mr Kofi Kpodo, Ga chiefs, Gbesie and Korle mantse gave them the property to be used as a bus station.