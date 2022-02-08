On Monday, February 7, 2021, at about 9:15 am, a Fulani herdsman reported to the nurses that one of their women Salamatu Ampadu was in labour in the bush, Starr FM reports stated.
Two brave Ghanaian nurses help woman deliver a baby in the bush
Two community nurses at Gyata, a farming Community in Afram Plains South District in Eastern Region have won the praise of many after they delivered a pregnant woman in labour in a bush.
The two nurses known as Amos Acheampong and the Community Health nurse, Ruby Amenuveve quickly rushed to the bush with the man.
The two nurses on arrival saw the membranes had ruptured with the head in the vagina and assisted the woman to successfully give birth to a baby boy after twelve minutes.
After delivery, the woman was transported to the Agyata CHPS Zone on a motorbike for full maternal and new-born care services.
In January 2022, a young and brave nurse identified as Juliet Acheampong was hailed after she put her skills to the test when she safely delivered her neighbour of twins.
Juliet Acheampong was called upon in a state of emergency to help her neighbour to give birth and the nurse did exactly what was expected of her as the woman delivered the twins safely and healthy.
