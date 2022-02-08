Two brave Ghanaian nurses help woman deliver a baby in the bush

The two nurses known as Amos Acheampong and the Community Health nurse, Ruby Amenuveve quickly rushed to the bush with the man.

The two nurses on arrival saw the membranes had ruptured with the head in the vagina and assisted the woman to successfully give birth to a baby boy after twelve minutes.

After delivery, the woman was transported to the Agyata CHPS Zone on a motorbike for full maternal and new-born care services.

