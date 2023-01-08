The suspect Iddrisu Abass alias Jango who is believed to be the ring leader and the suspect Dawda Mohammed Nazir were arrested at Kintampo and Wenchi in the Bono and Bono East regions respectively on 8th January 2022. This brings to 4 the number of suspects arrested so far in connection with the disturbances.
2 more persons arrested over NDC congress violence, bringing number to four
The Police have arrested two more suspects wanted in connection with the violent disturbances that occurred during the NDC’s National Youth and Women’s Congress held on 10th December 2022, at Cape Coast in the Central Region.
Recommended articles
In the course of the arrest, suspect Jango shot and wounded one of the police officers. The officers returned fire and shot him in the legs.
Both the injured officer and the injured suspect are receiving medical attention and are in stable condition.
Following the arrest, some youth of Wenchi massed up to attack the police team but police have since restored law, order, and security in the area.
The faces of the suspects have been shown because they had been declared wanted with their images already displayed in our quest to seek public assistance in getting them arrested.
The targeted intelligence operations are still ongoing to arrest the remaining 12 suspects to face justice.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh