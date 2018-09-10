Pulse.com.gh logo
Unemployed nurses to be posted by end of 2018 – Health Minister


The Minister said government is bent on fixing the situation and will make sure all nurses and midwives are posted by the end of 2018.

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, has indicated that unemployed nurses who are bonded will receive their appointment letters by the end of the year.

According to him, the government is bent on fixing the situation and will make sure all nurses and midwives are posted by the end of 2018.

“After pressure, we have got the financial clearance issued and we start looking at how quickly we can put them on payroll. That can be accommodated for this year,” the Minister said whiles speaking at the mid-year performance review of the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

He said government has opted not to rush with the postings because it doesn’t want a situation whereby nurses will be employed yet see their salaries being delayed.

Mr. Agyemang-Manu assured that all bonded nurses and midwives will receive their appointment letters by the end of the year.

“I think that by close of year we might have given appointment letters and we might have posted them. What we do not want to do is to post them and then for two months they will go and sit there without salary and then we create salary arrears. We do not want to do that…Now that we have gotten the financial clearance, next two weeks, we will start doing interviews and posting for them to get some job to do,” he added.

Government’s delay in posting graduate nurses and midwives has so far sparked wild protests from the affected parties.

Last week, some unemployed graduate nurses picketed the Health Ministry demanding to be immediately posted.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Mensah, previously stated that government’s inability to post them was due to a lack of funds.

