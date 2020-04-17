The laboratory feedback was received on Thursday, 16 April 2020.

Of the four cases, three are contacts of the first confirmed case and for the first time, one of the cases was detected through routine surveillance in the Bawku Municipality.

However, the case in Bawku passed on before the laboratory results were received from the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research.

A statement issued by the Regional Health Directorate and signed by the Regional Director, Dr. Winfred Ofosu, said the region is not leaving any stone unturned and called on the public to continue cooperating for a successful fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the region.