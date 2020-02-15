Dr. Moses deGraft-Johnson, a cardiovascular surgeon, was indicted Feb. 4 on 58 counts of health-care fraud and related charges, according to federal court documents.

He is the owner of the Heart and Vascular Institute of North Florida.

The authorities have doubted his claim to have performed within five years, more than 3,600 medical procedures to ease blood flow through the arteries.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Stampelos him bail because he was a flight risk. According to prosecutors, he has two passports, both showing that he has dual citizenship for the United States and Ghana.

According to the indictment, deGraft and an office assistant, Kimberly Austin, conspired to bill for vascular procedures that were never performed on patients. Austin was charged with a single count of attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

And while the indictment identified about $1.2 million in fraudulent claims, Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Grogan, prosecuting the case, said deGraft-Johnson actually got $23 million and counting in proceeds from the scheme. If convicted, he could face 17 years or more in prison under sentencing guidelines.

According to wrdw, prosecutors also detailed lavish spending, including millions spent on Tiffany and Cartier jewelry, two Mercedes, and the recent leases of a Ferrari and a Lamborghini.

Prosecutors also said he has three drivers licences, all listing his address in Miami.

The trial has been slated to start March 23.