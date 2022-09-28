Use your booing to do self-introspection, Obiri Boahen charges Akufo-Addo

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Okay FM, he stated that the president must demonstrate that ‘he is a man’ – an expression connoting bravery.

“Nana Addo should relax. He will think about it though. He must tell himself that he is a man. Even though I’m saying this, he must do self-introspection and not be demoralized.

“He should stand firm and know that it wont always be rosy for him and will always be welcomed with pomp and pageantry at events he attends.

“He must stand firm like a man. NPP members must also stand firm and not be cowed. Whether it is the NDC or other parties, NPP as a party must do self-introspection too,” Nana Obiri Boahen said.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has however disassociated itself from allegations that they were behind the boos at the Global Citizens Festival.

According to Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Director of the party, the booing clearly shows that the youth have lost hope in the current administration.

In a statement copied to the media, he said the “action of the youth reflects an overwhelming vote of no confidence” in the government.

Pulse Ghana

“The events of that day were unprecedented, as no sitting Ghanaian President, at least under the Fourth Republic, has ever been subjected to such ridicule and embarrassment.”

The NDC also criticised attempts to blame it for the booing of the President amid the indicators like the soaring inflation that underscore the cost of living crisis.

It said, “the mess” overseen by the Akufo-Addo administration will not be solved by blaming of political opponents.

President Akufo-Addo was heckled and booed by a section of the crowd at the music festival which took place at the Black Stars Square on Saturday, September 26, 2022.