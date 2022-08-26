Video: CCTV exposes Fire Service officer stealing mobile phone in a supermarket

The man stole some food while wearing a uniform without the notice of the shopkeepers.

Some minutes after the officer had departed, a man known as Mohammed Sidi who had also purchased at the store returned and asked the employees if they had seen a phone he dropped in the supermarket.

The shop attendants searched all over for the phone but did not find it but the customer requested that the shop attendants to playback the CCTV footage.

The customer, Mohammed Sidi after purchasing while paying for his goods placed his mobile phone on the counter.

It revealed that the man wearing a Fire Service uniform snatched some food items, including rolls, milk, and tea supplies in a polythene bag stood beside the other customer at the counter and while the customer moved away from the counter, the officer placed the polythene bag over the phone and pocketed it.

The incident was reported to the Upper East Regional Fire Commander, ACFO Anthony Gyasi Boateng, which led to the identification of the officer who admitted to the offence.

The Fire Officer returned the phone and the leftover milk powder which was sent back to the shop.

The officers made a payment of GH¢20:40p for the parts of the stolen products which had been consumed by the officer.

The Upper East Regional Public Relations Officer of GNFS, DOIII Callistus Nibunu, said the officer involved has been dismissed and expressed disappointment over the conduct of the officer.

He said "Conclusive evidence was made that he committed the act, so his dismissal letter came. The act was committed in uniform. That sends a very bad signal as far as the image of the service is concerned.

"No organization will want to be tagged with such an act. It's indeed a dent on the image of the service, and the service has also used the Legislative Instrument 1725, which we are all bounded by, to apply the appropriate punishment as expected."