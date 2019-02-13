Some youth took to the streets to register their displeasure with the government for not choosing Salaga as the regional capital.

The Graphic Online reports that the irate youth vandalized properties, including burning down the head office of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

They are also reported to have torn down signboards of party functionaries in protest of the decision to name Damongo as the regional capital.

According to them, Salaga was placed place and more deserving of the honour.

The protestors contend that Salaga has better facilities fit for a regional capital than Damongo.

On Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo announced Damongo as the regional capital of the newly-created Savannah Region, amidst mixed reactions.

In other developments, Nalerigu has also been named as the regional capital of the newly created North East Region.

Meanwhile, there is also tension brewing in the Bono East Region where the chiefs and people of the Nkoranza Traditional Area have opposed to a proposal to make Techiman the capital.

On Monday, hundreds hit the streets to protest over what they described as a sideline of the Nkoranza township as the capital of the new region.

The protestors said Techiman is being favoured because it is the hometown of the Deputy Minister of Regional Reorganisation and Development, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah.

They also claimed the Ministry of Regional Re-organisation and Development and the Brong-Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council failed to invite the Nkoranza Traditional Area to several meetings organised in connection with the siting of the capital.