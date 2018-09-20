Pulse.com.gh logo
We haven't apologized to Mahama - Spare parts dealers


Fake News We haven't apologized to Mahama - Spare parts dealers

play

Joseph Paddy, Spokesperson for Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers and the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), has dismissed report that members of his association have apologized to former President John Mahama.

He said reports making rounds of such an action should be disregaded.

Earlier in the day, Takyi Addo, a spokesperson for spare parts dealers in Kumasi has said: "As a personal apology, wherever Mahama is, he should forgive us. I want him to also forgive me personally. We insulted him… we embarrassed him. We called him a thief, incompetent and all sort of names. We thought this one (Nana Addo) was coming to help us, but he is rather finishing us!"

He said his members have shown remorse for the insults hurled at Mahama and the NDC government.

However, Paddy said those flying stories were just propagandist with evil intent and will, therefore, like to categorically state that, they (spare parts dealers) have never apologized to the former president and see no reason why they owe him an apology.

Mr Paddy further indicated that the group calling itself as Concerned Spare Parts Dealers Association does not exist and must therefore not be taken seriously. He believes the group is a politically motivated society seeking to do the bidding of the opposition NDC Party.

“For us as traders and importers we know government has not increased import duties, at least, since last year. There are obviously issues at the ports but it goes beyond government policy. There are individuals at the ports and customs officials who must be dealt with so that the good policies by government can yield the right results”. – he indicated.

