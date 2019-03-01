The day will be marked as the 62nd Independence and will be observed as a statutory holiday throughout the country.

In a statement signed by the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, he called on the public to be reminded as such.

In his State of the Nation address to Parliament last week, President Akufo-Addo announced that the celebration will be held, for the first time, in Tamale.

The celebration will be happening some few months after the President settled the age-long chieftaincy dispute in Dagbon. The conflict has had a debilitating effect on the progress of the region for almost two decades.