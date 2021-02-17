The housing project which is located at Cantonments in Accra has been taken over by weeds and debris.

In 2017, the project was brought to light by allegations from Vice President, Dr. Bawumia that it was an inflated project.

He revealed that the previous NDC administration had planned to spend $13.9 million to construct the official residence.

The NDC, however, denied the allegation, claiming only $5.9 million was budgeted for the house.

At a ‘Meet The Press’ encounter in July 2017, Dr Bawumia, responding to a question on the status of the building, indicated that work had stalled but the best option for the government was to renegotiate the contract, finish the building and put it to use since it is a national asset.

The decision to construct a new residence for Ghana’s Vice-Presidents came after former President Mahama decided to reside in the previous official Vice-President’s residence after he was elected into office as President.