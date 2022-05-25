Western Region hasn’t recorded a monkeypox case – Ghana Health Service

The Ghana Health Service in a statement on Wednesday explained that “an individual reported to a facility in the Ahanta West Municipality in the Western Region with blisters.”

However, “initial assessment of case is not suggestive of monkeypox.”

The statement signed by Western Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Yaw Ofori Yeboah, indicated that more probes are being conducted.

There are now about 237 confirmed and suspected cases of monkeypox worldwide.

The UN Health agency have announced plans to contain the virus

Symptoms can be very similar to those experienced by smallpox patients, although they are less clinically severe, albeit visually dramatic, with raised pustules and fever in the most severe cases that can last from two to four weeks.

READ THE STATEMENT FROM THE GHS BELOW