We’ve never received any donation from the gay community for the National Cathedral - Secretariat

Evans Annang

The Secretariat of the National Cathedral has denied claims that it has received donations from the LGBTQI community.

National Cathedral

According to them, such rumors should be treated with the disdain and contempt it deserves.

According to Reverend Kusi Boateng, Secretary to the Board of Trustees, he will resign immediately if anyone can prove that they have received money.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show Thursday (23 December), Rev. Kusi Boateng said, “Since this LGBTQ+ thing came in almost all the members of the board of trustees have come publicly to say we need this bill. So it will be conflicting for people to start circulating that the board of trustees have accepted the injection of monies from the LGBTQ+ community.

“So I say with authority that the LGBTQI community has never confronted us and has never given us a dollar. And if by chance anybody has any kind of evidence that the National Cathedral has received even a dollar from the LGBTQ+ community, I’ll resign the same day”

He, therefore, called on all Ghanaians to continue to support the National Cathedral project adding “all that I’m appealing to people is that let us all support. You can support by donating through *979#. We want one million Ghanaians to give us just GHC100 and some are giving us more than that.”

“The ownership [of the National Cathedral] is not for the government; ownership is for the Christian body although the government will be using the facility for state funerals, Christian gatherings and rentals for a lot of things,” Rev Boateng added.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

