We’ve not approved the taxes in the 2023 budget – Minority

Speaking in an interview on Accra based Joy FM, the Minority Leader Haruna Idrissu said they will reject the obnoxious taxes in the budget.

He explained that the approved section of the 2023 Budget was the policy principle aspect, adding that the part relating to taxes will not be approved.

“Let me state with emphasis that the approval process of the 2023 Budget is not over yet and the public should have faith and trust in the Minority in exacting accountability and in standing strong with them,” he said.

This, according to him is because the Minority is still against the taxes introduced in the 2023 Budget.

“We are not for the two and a half per cent VAT increase, we are not for the debt exchange restructuring because it is not contractual law and obligations,” he insisted.

Mr. Iddrisu noted that the consequences of not approving the policy principles of the 2023 Budget would be dire hence the reason the Minority consented.

Pulse Ghana

On his part, Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr. Ato Forson said Parliament did not approve the 2023 Budget.

“Yesterday’s approval of the budget principle does not constitute approval of the budget so for the record, the budget has not been approved yet,” he stated.