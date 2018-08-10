news

Married women in Kwasitwikrom in the Agona East District of the Central Region, have identified the intense noise-making in the community as a distraction to their sexual lives.

According to them, the noise produced through sand winning activities usually disturbs their love-making at night.

Some of the frustrated women said their husbands often get distracted during sex due to the blaring noise from the site.

A wife, who decided to speak on condition of anonymity, lamented the situation, saying she is unable to enjoy sex.

In an interview with Accra-based Class FM, she said her husband is always turned off after spending just a few minutes on top of her due to the noise.

“At night when our husbands initiate sex, the noise from the tipper trucks become a major distraction, as a result, we are unable to enjoy sexual intercourse.



“For months now, we haven’t had sex because our husbands give up when they are unable to sustain erection due to the distraction. We need help to address this situation so our sexual lives can bounce back because our feelings are wasting away,” she added.

The frustrated wives in Kwasitwikrom, therefore, want government and the local authorities, to regulate the activities of the sand winners in the community.

This, they believe, will breed the perfect atmosphere for them to enjoy good sex with their husbands at night.