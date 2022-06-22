You don’t trust Akufo-Addo again and so what? – Adom-Otchere asks Boakye Agyarko

In a segment on his show on Tuesday, June 22, Adom-Otchere said Mr. Agyarko should focus more on the things he can deliver to Ghanaians.

“If you say you don’t trust Akufo-Addo, is that the reason why we should vote for you as the NPP’s Presidential candidate?”, Adom-Otchere asked.

“You come on radio and say I don’t trust Akufo-Addo so what should we do, you don’t trust Akufo-Addo so what? So that’s why people should vote for him? They should vote for Boakye Agyarko because he says I don’t trust Akufo-Addo?”.

In an interview on Accra based Asempa FM, Boakye Agyarko said his 47-year relationship with President Akufo-Addo has ceased and he is not on talking terms with him.

"I do not have a relationship with him [President Akufo-Addo] now. No, I don’t. People get married for thirty years and they get divorced, don’t they? …Not because of hatred."

"Me, I will never let anybody bring me so low as to hate him. I don’t hate anybody, but there comes a time when circumstances make it that you go your way, you have to move on," he said.

In August 2018, Boakye Agyarko was relieved of his position, following the controversy surrounding the review of the Ameri power deal.

Reacting to his sack on Accra-based Asempa FM, Agyarko said the last time he spoke to Nana Addo face-to-face was over a year ago.