You have been dependable — Lordina pens lovely birthday message to her husband

She asked for God's continuous blessings upon him adding that "You have been a dependable husband and inspiring father. Our Good Lord has blessed you with robust health, a great sense of judgment, and a pure heart. There is nothing more I could have asked for in a life partner.

"I love you now, more than ever before.

"Happy Birthday, John."

Mahama is happily married to Lordina Mahama and the couple has been together since 1992.

He became vice president of Ghana in 2009. After the death of John Evans Atta Mills in July 2012, Mahama ascended to the presidency.

Pulse Ghana

He was elected president in December 2012 and served until 2017.