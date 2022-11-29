RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

You have been dependable — Lordina pens lovely birthday message to her husband

Emmanuel Tornyi

Lordina Mahama has sent a lovely message to her husband, former President John Mahama as he celebrates his 64th birthday today, November 29, 2022.

John and Lordina Mahama
She took to Facebook to pen down an emotional message to him.

She asked for God's continuous blessings upon him adding that "You have been a dependable husband and inspiring father. Our Good Lord has blessed you with robust health, a great sense of judgment, and a pure heart. There is nothing more I could have asked for in a life partner.

"I love you now, more than ever before.

"Happy Birthday, John."

Mahama is happily married to Lordina Mahama and the couple has been together since 1992.

He became vice president of Ghana in 2009. After the death of John Evans Atta Mills in July 2012, Mahama ascended to the presidency.

John and Lordina Mahama
He was elected president in December 2012 and served until 2017.

John and Lordina Mahama
