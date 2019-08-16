Zoomlion and MOH to deploy mapping technology to map mosquito breeding sites

The mapping technology which will locate all water bodies in a specific area and record their GPS coordinates by the use of a tablet will track possible mosquito breeding sites thereby hastening the application of the biolarvicide to such water bodies.

Mosquitoes are one of the most deadliest diseases vectors in the world with the ability to transmit and spread very dangerous diseases to humans causing millions of deaths every year.

A technical vector control officer with the National Malaria Control Program, Mr. Christian Atta-Obeng who took participants through how to use the mapping technology explained that the application software known as EpiInfo vector surveillance helps in collecting useful data on breeding sites which helps to undertake effective larval source management.

He said the mapping technology will enhance proper surveillance of mosquito breeding sites and provide useful reports on performance measurement.

Mr. Abel Djangmah, a Senior Vector Control Technical officer of Zoomlion explained that mosquito vector borne diseases are becoming a global health threat to humanity hence the need for the country to develop effective larval source management preparedness plan to confront diseases transmitted by mosquitoes head-on.

He said available data from the Ghana Health Services indicate that malaria cases is plateauing in some health facilities whilst some of the mosquitoes are either developing resistance to in-door residual spraying insecticides or biting people before they go to bed at night.

He urged participants to make good use of the scientific knowledge gained from the training to enhance their larviciding activities in their communities and improve health conditions of residents in the Ashanti region. The participants include district and municipal environmental health officers, malaria focal persons, district managers and spraying team leaders in the Ashanti region.