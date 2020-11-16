With a quite impressive CV that includes multiple degrees in Petroleum Engineering, Nuclear Science, Finance and Environmental Development; Richard believes his broad background gives him an eagle-eyed perspective on being an excellent representative for the suburb.

Ghana’s housing problems is very well documented. The high cost of rent is one of the menaces of our society that affects people from all walks of life denying them a very basic existential need. Richard M. Amegatse believes his rent control policy could be the key to brighter days if his constituents would give him the mandate. ‘’I believe the time is now for robust and inclusive measures to tackle our housing crisis’’, Richard on his plans to introduce a rent control policy that favors all and sundry.

The young politician who has previously worked as a Quality Assurance/Marketing Manager in the Supply Chain Industry as well as an Executive Secretary is counting on the votes of the public to help him bring his great initiatives to fruition in his quest to make Ghana a better place to live.

‘’I am a man of my word. This I have shown throughout my professional and political career. I hope my people will give me the opportunity to bring development like never seen before to the well deserving citizens of the Ayawaso West constituency’’, Richard M. Amegatse on his plans if voted to serve his country.

If you are #TeamRich watch out for his campaign rally on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Cedi Conference Center, Legon Main Campus. Experience performances from some of Ghana’s biggest acts including, Edem. Notable guests expected to attend include, Honorable Julius Malema of South Africa and the renowned public figure, Kafui Dey expected as MC.