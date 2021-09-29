RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

ASEPA petitions Parliament to force Jean Mensa-led EC to account for 2020 elections

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has petitioned Parliament to probe the conduct of the Electoral Commission (EC) during the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Electoral Comissioner Jean Mensah and Bossman Asare
ASEPA in its petition said "The elections right from the preparations to declaration recorded a number of fundamental breaches, violations, and discrepancies which eventually led to the 2021 election petition hearing at the Supreme Court."

It said issues of accountability and oversight over the general elections are not the responsibility of the Supreme Court hence the court's decision not to allow the Chairperson of the EC, Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa to testify during the election petition was not wrong as such the onus lies on Parliament to ensure and demand accountability.

Jean Mensa, EC boss
It said: "Even though the Supreme Court gave its ruling on the landmark case affirming the final declaration of the Electoral Commission, the Commission failed to fulfill its primary responsibility of accountability to the people of Ghana at the instance of the Supreme Court."

According to the Executive Director of ASEPA, Mensah Thompson who signed the petition, "the Electoral Commission made six different amendments to its official declaration of the 2020 General Elections within 12 hours after its hasty declaration on December 9, 2020."

ASEPA added: "During the conduct of the 2020 General Elections, eight Ghanaians lost their lives including three others at some polling stations whereas armed military men invaded some collation centres such as the one in the Techiman South Constituency, opened fire on voters who had gathered to observe the collation of results for Techiman South Constituency killing 5 people and injuring several others."

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

