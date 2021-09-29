It said issues of accountability and oversight over the general elections are not the responsibility of the Supreme Court hence the court's decision not to allow the Chairperson of the EC, Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa to testify during the election petition was not wrong as such the onus lies on Parliament to ensure and demand accountability.

It said: "Even though the Supreme Court gave its ruling on the landmark case affirming the final declaration of the Electoral Commission, the Commission failed to fulfill its primary responsibility of accountability to the people of Ghana at the instance of the Supreme Court."

According to the Executive Director of ASEPA, Mensah Thompson who signed the petition, "the Electoral Commission made six different amendments to its official declaration of the 2020 General Elections within 12 hours after its hasty declaration on December 9, 2020."