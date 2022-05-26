2024 polls: I'm the only person who can break the eight for the NPP —Kennedy Agyapong

He revealed that he will use his first 100 days in office as the President to change the mindset of Ghanaians adding that he will change the fortunes of the youth.

According to him, the NPP can break its mantra 'Break the eight' in the 2024 elections with him.

He said "Yes, it is true. I have decided that when the NPP opens nominations, I will pick a form and file my nomination to contest the party primaries as the flagbearer…I will stand on the ticket of the NPP and nothing will change."

"When you look at Ghana at the moment, the only person to continue President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's legacy is me, Kennedy Agyapong and that is the confidence I have."

Pulse Ghana

"If we make a mistake and select any other person apart from me, the NDC will win the elections and will not continue the legacy of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. If you look at the mistake, we did in 2008 by fighting ourselves and allowing the NDC to win the 2008 elections, President John Agyekum Kufuor’s uncompleted works were halted, but this time, I am appealing to the members of the NPP not to do such a mistake again," Kennedy Agyapong added.

He indicated that he will beat John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) if elections are held today.