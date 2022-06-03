4 Ghanaian pastors who have become loudly silent under Nana Addo

Pastors used to criticise Mahama on national issues, especially on the erratic power crisis, popularly known as 'dumsor', and corruption.

However, most of these men of God haven't been so vocal under the Akufo-Addo government despite Ghana's current bad economic situation.

Pulse.com.gh lists four pastors who criticised Mahama but have gone silent since Akufo-Addo came to power:

Prof. Emmanuel Martey

Prof. Emmanuel Martey was a staunch critic of President Mahama's administration and is noted for his famous call for people of vision and wisdom to lead the country. "NyansafoƆ mo wƆ hen?" he had called out.

Prof. Martey was one of the top pastors in the country who fought against corruption in the country under John Mahama.

Delivering a public lecture at the 140th anniversary of the Ascension congregation in Koforidua on Tuesday, 24 May 2022, Martey said he still speaks on national issues, but only through text messages.

He stated that he doesn't speak anymore against the national issue but instead, he writes everything that has to come out for the public to know.

"Rev. Prof Martey is still speaking but has changed the style. Those I need to communicate with them I communicate. Sometimes through text messages and a lot of things have happened because of my intervention. So I’m still speaking.

The only time Ghanaians heard of Rev. Martey was in 2017 when he said Nana Addo has installed corrupt people as his appointees.

"…even some of their appointees are not correct…they are corrupt," he stated.

Pastor Mensa Otabil

The head of the International Central Gospel Church, Pastor Mensa Otabil was a staunch critic of the NDC government and has been accused – although unfounded – of being in bed with the NPP.

In 2014, Otabil said Mahama will only win the 2016 elections if he changes and takes responsibility for his actions.

He counseled Mahama to fight against corruption 'from his own house' and stop attacking his political opponents.

According to him, "Leadership is a difficult task…it is hard, tough and lonely but it comes with a choice. This choice comes with responsibility. The President must start fighting corruption from his own house. You don’t start it attacking your enemies."

But years down the lane, the vociferous man of God has suddenly gone from missing commenting on national issues and the ills happening in the country.

In 2018, he stated specifically that the media, particularly radio stations, had embraced "mediocrity" and abandoned "excellence" and as a result, he preferred to watch foreign channels that focus on the animal kingdom.

"I will watch animals. I will watch cheetah; I will watch lion; I will watch antelope," Pastor Otabil pointed out when he delivered a special sermon during the church’s 34th-anniversary service recently.

"Oh yeah! I'll watch antelope anytime. I’ll watch cheetah anytime, I’ll watch giraffes anytime because at least, they will tell me how to hunt...At least, I'll learn how to get your goal, how to avoid being eaten. I’ll learn that from the antelope. At least I'll come back inspired and say nobody will eat me," Otabil said.

He has been accused of being selective in his assessment of the performance of government in the country.

Rev. Emmanuel Asante

Rev Prof Emmanuel Asante, the past Chairman of the National Peace Council, was referred to as a 'hypocrite man of God' by a popular NDC serial caller Appiah Stadium for keeping silent on all the ills happening in Ghana.

But, Rev Prof Emmanuel Asante, who was appointed by the UN Secretary-General as a Member of the Sixth Secretary-General's Peace Building Fund Advisory Group, angrily retorted "you want us to do your bidding, and we won't do your bidding" about the NDC.

Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri-Yeboah

Following the government's declaration to build 111 hospitals across the country within a year, some critics doubted if the projects could be achieved within the stipulated time.

Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante at the commissioning of the Assin Praso Presby hospital in the Central Region described critics of the agenda 111 project as witches who seek to derail the effort of the government in addressing the health care facilities deficit in the country.

"We've allowed politics to dominate our lives to an extent that we do not have good hospitals…If someone says he is coming to construct 111 hospitals and you are angry about it, you are a witch. For the pastors, who want to exorcise witchcraft, deal with those critics," he said.

