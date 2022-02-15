Adwoa Safo's woes deepen as NPP NEC plans to decide on her truancy

The NPP members said the government's struggles in Parliament can be attributed to the Dome-Kwabenya lawmaker.

Robert Osei Bonsu, the Constituency Chairman of the NPP for the Dome Kwabenya Constituency, in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM said the leadership of the party will meet to decide what actions to take on the MP.

"Unfortunately, we have not heard from our Member of Parliament for some time now. All efforts to get to her have proven futile. The National Executive Committee will definitely decide on the next line of action.

"Her actions are not the best. It is not in the interest of the party or Ghanaians," he said.

This comes off the back of a recent comment by the lawmaker for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

Kennedy Agyapong condemned their attitude and asked them to quit their positions if they lack the spirit to sacrifice for the party and Ghanaians.

"If you are not ready to be an MP, leave the post. Nobody forced you to be an MP. We are sick and tired of your bogus attitude. People are scared to tell you but I will because I don’t fear anyone. I have to go for a check-up but I’m here because of my party and country," he said.

Also, the MP for New Juabeng South, Michael Okyere Baafi, said it is high time the party leadership in Parliament called her to order.

He said Sarah Adwoa Safo has clearly been attempting to use her seat as a bargaining chip and in essence, has been working to sabotage the government.

"136 of us; the NPP MPs go to Parliament except for one person, Adwoa Safo. When you ask the leaders they refuse to give straight answers. We don’t know where Adwoa Safo is. She doesn't come to parliament and it’s worrying...clearly, her behaviour shows she wants to sabotage NPP; I’m speaking on authority," he stated.