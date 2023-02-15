AG's letter to Auditor General meant to create atmosphere of corruption — Mahama

In a letter to Johnson Akuamoah-Asiedu, the Auditor-General, Godfred Dame said the publication of the report on the website of the Audit Service was "premature and unconstitutional."

According to him, per Article 187(5) of the 1992 Constitution, the Auditor-General was to submit his report to Parliament and in that report, draw attention to any irregularities in the accounts audited.

He added that Article 187(6) of the Constitution requires that Parliament must then debate the report of the Auditor-General and appoint, where necessary and in the public interest, a committee to deal with any matters arising from it.

The Attorney General said it was only after satisfying the constitutional requirement of submitting the Auditor-General’s report to Parliament, the subsequent debate by Parliament thereon, and the conclusion of work by the appropriate committee of Parliament, that the report of the Auditor-General would be considered final and relevant action be taken thereon.

"Consequently, I advise a withdrawal of the report on the Government COVID-19 transactions from your website before the same has been debated by Parliament and considered by the appropriate committee of Parliament," he added.

Mahama on his part said the Attorney General's letter to the Auditor General is clearly meant to silence him and create a conducive atmosphere for corruption to thrive.