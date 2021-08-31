Over fifty-eight per cent of the respondents in the survey said they do not trust President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fight corruption.
Akufo-Addo can't fight corruption - Ghanaians reveal in new survey
A new survey by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has shown the skepticism majority of Ghanaians have in the current administration in regards to the corruption fight.
The survey was carried out between May 3, and June 3 this year spanned across all the 16 regions in the country with 2,400 adults respondents.
Research Director at CDD-Ghana, Dr Edem Selormey said a cross-section of Ghanaians was interviewed to ascertain the sharp decrease of the NPP’s presence in Parliament.
The survey also sought to understand the decline in the President’s vote margin as compared to 2016 and asked whether things could change during his final term.
She further added that the actions of President Akufo-Addo’s appointees contributed to the loss of votes in the 2020 elections per their findings.
According to the research, most respondents attributed the loss of NPP MP’s seats to their non-performance as Parliamentarians and bad campaign.
She noted that some respondents explained that NDC was favoured to punish the NPP for negligence.
However, in an interview on Accra based Joy FM, the former National Chairman of the NPP, Peter Mac Manu refuted the claims adding that government is on track to clamping down on graft from the country.
Citing the pre-election survey conducted by the same institution, Mr Mac Manu said 55% of the respondents believed that the Akufo-Addo administration is working earnestly to eradicate the menace from the system.
