Akufo-Addo leaves for Netherlands, France

Evans Effah

President Akufo-Addo, left Ghana, on Saturday, September 3, to participate in the African Adaptation Summit to be held on Monday, September 5, at the GCA Headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

It was at the invitation of Ban Ki-Moon, 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the Board of Global Centre of Adaption (GCA).

The Summit is expected to garner further support and resources for the region’s flagship Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP).

The programme is realizing the vision of the Africa Adaptation Initiative by mobilizing $25 billion of investments by 2025 for climate adaptation in food security, resilient infrastructure, adaptation jobs and climate finance.

At the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, His Excellency Mark Tutte, President Akufo-Addo will undertake a working visit from 6th to 7th September, where he will, amongst others, hold bilateral discussions with his Dutch counterpart, aimed at strengthening the ties of co-operation that exist between the two countries.

The President will also participate in a High-Level event to commemorate the 3rd Observance of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack. The event will be held in Paris, France.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Hon. Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, MP for Sefwi Wiawso; and by officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Saturday, 10th September 2022, and, in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

