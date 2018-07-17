Akufo-Addo to name new EC Chairperson this week

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to name the replacement for the ousted Electoral Commission Chairperson, Madam Charlotte Osei this week.

The announcement will also be coupled with the naming of two deputies for the Chairperson.

Late last month, the President sacked Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku-Amakwah for gross incompetence and procurement breaches.

This disclosure was made by the Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame in a yet-to-be-aired interview with Metro TV's Paul Adom Otchere.

"In the interest of the nation and in the interest of ensuring that there is no unnecessary hiccup or hold back to the operations of the EC and to the extent that there is no legal impediment in his way from appointing a new Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, yes, the President can go ahead and appoint the Chairperson of the EC, together with two deputy chairpersons", Dame said.

He added, "Very soon, pretty soon … In the next few days; very imminent."

Mrs Osei was removed on June 28, 2018 based on recommendations of the committee set up to investigate her and her deputies over allegations of corruption and misconduct.

This was after the committee set up by the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo, pursuant to Article 146 (4) of the Constitution, to investigate separate complaints brought against the three persons by Ghanaian citizens recommended their removal from office.

Some concerned workers of the EC, in July 2017, petitioned the President and the Chief Justice to begin impeachment processes against Mrs Osei.