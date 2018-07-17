Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Akufo-Addo to name new EC Chairperson this week


Replacement Akufo-Addo to name new EC Chairperson this week

Mrs Osei was removed on June 28, 2018 based on recommendations of the committee set up to investigate her and her deputies over allegations of corruption and misconduct.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Akufo-Addo to name new EC Chairperson play

Akufo-Addo to name new EC Chairperson

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to name the replacement for the ousted Electoral Commission Chairperson, Madam Charlotte Osei this week.

The announcement will also be coupled with the naming of two deputies for the Chairperson.

Late last month, the President sacked Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku-Amakwah for gross incompetence and procurement breaches.

This disclosure was made by the Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame in a yet-to-be-aired interview with Metro TV's Paul Adom Otchere.

READ ALSO: We won't rest till Charlotte Osei is prosecuted - EC workers vow

"In the interest of the nation and in the interest of ensuring that there is no unnecessary hiccup or hold back to the operations of the EC and to the extent that there is no legal impediment in his way from appointing a new Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, yes, the President can go ahead and appoint the Chairperson of the EC, together with two deputy chairpersons", Dame said.

New EC boss to be named play

New EC boss to be named

 

He added, "Very soon, pretty soon … In the next few days; very imminent."

Mrs Osei was removed on June 28, 2018 based on recommendations of the committee set up to investigate her and her deputies over allegations of corruption and misconduct.

This was after the committee set up by the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo, pursuant to Article 146 (4) of the Constitution, to investigate separate complaints brought against the three persons by Ghanaian citizens recommended their removal from office.

Some concerned workers of the EC, in July 2017, petitioned the President and the Chief Justice to begin impeachment processes against Mrs Osei.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Blame Game: Nana Addo made a mistake with free SHS - Franklin Cudjoe Blame Game Nana Addo made a mistake with free SHS - Franklin Cudjoe
Tax Hikes: Majority to support tax increase Tax Hikes Majority to support tax increase
Opulence: Freddie Blay paid each delegate GHS 1,500 - NPP Chairman alleges Opulence Freddie Blay paid each delegate GHS 1,500 - NPP Chairman alleges
Politics: I’m very happy NDC lost 2016 elections – Nana Konadu Politics I’m very happy NDC lost 2016 elections – Nana Konadu
Intent: Sammy Gyamfi to contest for NDC's National Communication Officer Intent Sammy Gyamfi to contest for NDC's National Communication Officer
Gloomy Times: Ghanaians should brace themselves for more hardships - Minority Gloomy Times Ghanaians should brace themselves for more hardships - Minority

Recommended Videos

Rest In Peace Amissah-Arthur: Disregard fake Amissah-Arthur funeral cloth - Family warns Rest In Peace Amissah-Arthur Disregard fake Amissah-Arthur funeral cloth - Family warns
Campaign Promises: I am a politician who keeps, delivers on promises - Akufo-Addo Campaign Promises I am a politician who keeps, delivers on promises - Akufo-Addo
Foreign Ties: China gifts foreign affairs ministry $300K, 2 buses Foreign Ties China gifts foreign affairs ministry $300K, 2 buses



Top Articles

1 RIP Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah loses his 73-year-old motherbullet
2 Final Journey Here are the burial details for the late Amissah-Arthurbullet
3 Tragedy Gomoa East NDC organizer crashed to deathbullet
4 Politics I’m very happy NDC lost 2016 elections – Nana Konadubullet
5 Legal Tussle Stephen Opuni's corruption trial beginsbullet
6 Economy of Ghana Ghanaian businesses suffering- Mahama warns...bullet
7 Denial Discard fake Amissah-Arthur funeral cloth - Family warnsbullet
8 Replacement Akufo-Addo to name new EC Chairperson this weekbullet
9 Opulence Freddie Blay paid each delegate GHS 1,500 - NPP...bullet
10 Hajia Fati’s Assault Kennedy Agyapong intervenes in...bullet

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
5 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
7 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
8 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest...bullet
10 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation...bullet

Politics

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu to present mid-year budget review
Economic Performance Minority to hold mid-year budget review today
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on free SHS challenges
Education Gov't not struggling to fund free SHS - Oppong Nkrumah
Tax Policy Government not planning to increase VAT, MP allays fears
Economy "Shush up" - Gabby fires Mahama over his comments on proposed VAT hike