Akufo-Addo visits France, Guyana, Belgium, Germany, UK on a 10-day trip

Thereafter, he will, at the invitation of Dr. Mohamed Irfan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, travel to Georgetown, Guyana, participate as a keynote speaker at the maiden International Energy Conference and Expo by Guyana to be held from 15th to 18th February, 2022. Ghana and Guyana are developing close working relations in the oil and gas sector.

Following the visit to Guyana, he will travel to Marburg, Germany, at the invitation of KENUP Foundation, to participate, together with Presidents Macky Sall and Paul Kagame of the Republics of Senegal and Rwanda respectively, at the presentation of the BioNtech modular production facility for MRNA vaccines on Wednesday, 16th February, 2022, towards a pan-African Project for the establishment of a vaccine manufacturing plant in Africa.

President Akufo-Addo will then travel to Paris, France, to meet with President Emmanuel Macron, together with other African Heads of State, on the security situation in the Sahel and Africa, in general, in the evening of 16th February, 2022. He will also participate in a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron and some Heads of State from the ECOWAS Region in the morning of 17th February 2022, to discuss the security situation in ECOWAS.

After this meeting, he will travel to Brussels, Belgium, to participate in the Africa Union-European Union (AU-EU) Summit to be held from 17th to 18th February, 2022, and then travel to the United Kingdom for a private visit.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah; the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Kwaku Afriyie; and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.