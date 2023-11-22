Akufo-Addo’s govt is an autocratic and vindictive one – Mahama

Speaking at a durbar of students in the Ahafo Region during his ‘Building Ghana Tour,' he emphasized that democracy needed to be upheld in the country.

“In any democracy in any country, the right to free speech is very important. And free expression, when you suppress it, when things go wrong, you don't know. At the time I was president, we allowed people to speak freely. And so, if things were not going well in schools, the headmasters and the teachers could complain and could talk.

“Unfortunately, that changed when the Nana Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government came in. It was a very autocratic, vindictive government. And so, if you were a teacher or a headmaster and things were not going well in your school or the educational system, if you talked about it, they would either sack you or they'll transfer you,” he said.

He further stressed that the autocratic atmosphere has caused fear and panic amongst several Ghanaians who are unable to speak up about bad practices and happenings in the country.

“... And so, it instituted a culture of fear amongst public servants,” he added.