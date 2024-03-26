The interview, which aired on Oyerepa TV on Monday, March 25, 2024, showcased Osei-Mensah's struggle to provide a comprehensive response.
Ashanti Region: Minister left speechless on TV when asked to name 5 projects of NPP
During a live TV interview, Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah was rendered speechless when questioned about the projects undertaken by his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for the region's residents.
Recommended articles
Although he managed to mention four projects, he faltered and fell silent when pressed for more.
"We have completed the Zipline project which is at Mampong… go and look at Bosomtwe Girls… By the end of April, you will see that plans can land at the airport… baby and mother unit that Auntie Rebecca came to commission is also our project," he said.
Just prior to this, the minister had challenged the National Democratic Congress to present ten legacy projects they had initiated in the Ashanti Region.
However, it became apparent that he couldn't offer the same level of detail when questioned about his own party's accomplishments.
He added: "They should give me 10 signature projects or legacy projects that they commissioned in the 8-year period they were in power, in the Ashanti Region."
Watch the video below:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh