ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Ashanti Region: Minister left speechless on TV when asked to name 5 projects of NPP

Emmanuel Tornyi

During a live TV interview, Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah was rendered speechless when questioned about the projects undertaken by his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for the region's residents.

Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister
Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister

The interview, which aired on Oyerepa TV on Monday, March 25, 2024, showcased Osei-Mensah's struggle to provide a comprehensive response.

Recommended articles

Although he managed to mention four projects, he faltered and fell silent when pressed for more.

"We have completed the Zipline project which is at Mampong… go and look at Bosomtwe Girls… By the end of April, you will see that plans can land at the airport… baby and mother unit that Auntie Rebecca came to commission is also our project," he said.

Just prior to this, the minister had challenged the National Democratic Congress to present ten legacy projects they had initiated in the Ashanti Region.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah
Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah Pulse Ghana

However, it became apparent that he couldn't offer the same level of detail when questioned about his own party's accomplishments.

He added: "They should give me 10 signature projects or legacy projects that they commissioned in the 8-year period they were in power, in the Ashanti Region."

Watch the video below:

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sammy Gyamfi

NDC condemns ineptitude and corruption in NPP govt's handling of African Games

Okada riders

I'll legalise 'Okada' business and introduce electric motorbikes — Mahama

Parliament of Ghana

MPs raise concerns over conditions of service

Electoral Comissioner Jean Mensah and Bossman Asare

All of our BVDs are accounted for, only 5 laptops are missing — EC to NDC MPs