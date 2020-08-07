The tough talking NPP Chairman said Nketia, who is popularly known as General Mosquito, has been behaving abnormal in recent times.

Abronye DC, who was speaking on Peace FM to allegations that he is not a Ghanaian said General Mosquito speaks like a senseless toddler.

“I have several proves that he is not a Ghanaian, I can provide his mother’s funeral invitation when his extended family from Côte d'Ivoire came to Bono to bury her,” he claimed.

Asiedu Nketiah has alleged that Abronye is not a Ghanaian and that he was adopted.

He explained that Abronye DC’s parents belong to the Lobi tribe in Burkina Faso and migrated to the Bono Region in search of greener pastures.

General Mosquito as affectionately called in politics narrated during an encounter with the media that Abronye DC was adopted by a Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Lawyer Obiri Boahen when they came to settle in Odumase in the Bono Region – hence, his nationality is questionable.

“Chairman of NPP, the one you guys call Abronye, that is not his name, he is using his Landlord’s name. Kwame Baffoe is a Lobi man, both his mother and father are all from Lobi. They came to settle in a village in Odumase. They left him in the village and Lawyer Obiri Boahen adopted him and he’s now claiming he is his nephew,” he said.