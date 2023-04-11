Bryan Acheampong must be invited for questioning — Dr. Akwetey

Bryan Acheampong had assured members of the NPP that the economy would bounce back.

He said the government was working to secure a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said by June this year the deal will be closed, a situation that will lead to the resurgence of the economy.

Speaking to members of the NPP in Kwahu after a health walk on Saturday, April 8, 2023, Acheampong said the "NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, Violence, and foolishness in the 2024 election we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men. We have the men.

But the Executive Director for the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), Dr. Akwetey adding his voice to the development called on Nana Addo to intervene in the 'NPP never handing over power' comment.

He suggested that the questioning be made public to serve as a caution to others.

He explains that this is due to the nature of the comment and his status in society.

He stated: "Given that he is a minister and he is a member of parliament and he makes these statements, it cannot be taken lightly and given the precedent or antecedent and that is why I endorse the point that the police ought to invite him for interrogation."

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua (NPP) has urged the police to arrest the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asidedu Nketia, and John Mahama for their proclamation that members of the party are willing to sacrifice their lives to win the 2024 elections.