Bryan Acheampong was only responding to treasonable comments of NDC — Boakye-Danquah

Bryan Acheampong received criticism from the NDC for his contentious remarks, which he made last Saturday at a party in Mpraeso.

Among other things, he said that the NPP would never cede power to the National Democratic Congress after the 2024 elections.

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah speaking on the treasonable comments on Accra-based Original FM said former President John Mahama is on record to have recklessly stated on various platforms that the NDC was born out of revolution therefore no one can unleash violence better than the NDC political party for that matter 2024 elections is a do-or-die affair.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Bryan Acheampong was reacting to John Dramani Mahama, the NDC's everlasting flagbearer, who had frequently stated that the 2024 general elections would be 'do or die' for the NDC. The NDC has historically used intimidation and violence to intimidate their opponents during the conduct of national elections, as their projected presidential candidate for 2024, John Dramani Mahama, put it," he added.

According to him, Bryan Acheampong's remark is based on the recovery of the economy, the decline in fuel prices, and the stabilization of the Cedi. There is nothing wrong in the slightest about his remarks. The NPP completely supports and endorses his remarks.