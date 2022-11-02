RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Businessman tried to influence calls for Ofori-Atta's dismissal — Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Emmanuel Tornyi

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, has revealed that he was informed a businessman came to Parliament to meet some members of the majority caucus on the matter to intervene for the dismissal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

He said the businessman tried to influence the decision of the NPP MPs over their demands for Ofori-Atta's sack.

According to him, "I [am] not privy to whatever inducement that people are offering… I [was] told by authority that some businessman came here and tried to do something. He is a wealthy businessman that I know.

"I was told that he came here and tried to mediate in his own way. What he thinks the problem is and tried (to mediate). That is all that I know," Kyei Mensah-Bonsu said on Joy News.

Several Ghanaians including Members of Parliament (MPs) on the Majority side mounted pressure on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to remove Ken Ofori-Atta from office in light of the country's current economic situation which has compelled the government to seek support from the IMF.

The NPP MPs said several efforts to have the government address the plights of their constituents about the ailing economy had proven futile and voiced their disquiet while demanding the head of the two Ministers.

The MPs are convinced that sacking Ofori-Atta and Adu Boahen will help restore confidence in Ghana's economy.

