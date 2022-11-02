Businessman tried to influence calls for Ofori-Atta's dismissal — Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

According to him, "I [am] not privy to whatever inducement that people are offering… I [was] told by authority that some businessman came here and tried to do something. He is a wealthy businessman that I know.

"I was told that he came here and tried to mediate in his own way. What he thinks the problem is and tried (to mediate). That is all that I know," Kyei Mensah-Bonsu said on Joy News.

Pulse Ghana

Several Ghanaians including Members of Parliament (MPs) on the Majority side mounted pressure on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to remove Ken Ofori-Atta from office in light of the country's current economic situation which has compelled the government to seek support from the IMF.

The NPP MPs said several efforts to have the government address the plights of their constituents about the ailing economy had proven futile and voiced their disquiet while demanding the head of the two Ministers.