Cape Coast North: NDC MP accused of claiming credit for NPP projects

He said the said projects in the Constituency have already been awarded on contract and work is currently ongoing.

The projects, he stated include the rehabilitation of Akotokyir roads, Amamoma roads, Abura New Community, Kwaprow roads, and reconstruction of the Cape Coast Technical University roads among others.

The NPP executives called on the MP to desist from such falsehood, indicating that the said projects were initiated by the former MP for Cape Coast North, Barbara Asher Ayisi, and the NPP government.

"By spewing these lies, he has exposed himself that he knows nothing about his role as a Member of Parliament, his mandate, and the processes towards securing a contract," Ebo Sarbah added.

"These are projects that the MP, Hon. Kwamina Minta Nyarku knows nothing about it. As a matter of fact, plans and initiatives on such roads were made at a time he was not an MP.