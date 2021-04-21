RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Cape Coast North: NDC MP accused of claiming credit for NPP projects

Some executives of the New Patriotic Party, (NPP) in the Cape Coast North Constituency of the Central Region have accused the Member of Parliament on the ticket of the NDC, Kwamina Minta Nyarku of taking credit for projects mostly initiated by the NPP government.

Addressing a news conference at Cape Coast, the NPP Constituency Secretary, Ebo Sarbah, said "The MP in an interview with Joy TV lied that he had secured a contract to construct link roads from Dahia through to Effutu Kokwado to Effutu Mampong."

He said the said projects in the Constituency have already been awarded on contract and work is currently ongoing.

The projects, he stated include the rehabilitation of Akotokyir roads, Amamoma roads, Abura New Community, Kwaprow roads, and reconstruction of the Cape Coast Technical University roads among others.

The NPP executives called on the MP to desist from such falsehood, indicating that the said projects were initiated by the former MP for Cape Coast North, Barbara Asher Ayisi, and the NPP government.

"By spewing these lies, he has exposed himself that he knows nothing about his role as a Member of Parliament, his mandate, and the processes towards securing a contract," Ebo Sarbah added.

"These are projects that the MP, Hon. Kwamina Minta Nyarku knows nothing about it. As a matter of fact, plans and initiatives on such roads were made at a time he was not an MP.

"How can one claim to have secured a contract to start something that was started far before he assumed office?" he queried.

