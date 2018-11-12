Pulse.com.gh logo
Court fines Charlotte Osei GHC8,000

Lawyers for the former EC chair last week filed a motion to discontinue and withdraw the suit being heard at the High Court without citing reasons.

Charlotte Osei has been fined GHC8,000 following her withdrawal of defamation suit against an Accra-based lawyer, Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang.

Lawyers for the former chairperson of the Electoral Commission last week filed a motion to discontinue and withdraw the suit being heard at the High Court without citing reasons.

Opoku-Aggyemang was the lawyer for the staff of the EC who petitioned president Nana AKufo-Addo for her removal.

In her original suit, the deposed EC boss argued that the “the false and malicious publications by defendant has injured the image of Charlotte Osei and brought her hard won reputation into hatred, ridicule, odium, discredit, contempt, opprobrium and reproach.”

She also asked the court to declare that “the statements by the petitioners are managerially and administratively inept.”

--Background--

Some staff of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana on July 19 filed a petition against the Chairperson calling for a full-scale investigation into alleged misconduct and abuse of office on her part.

The concerned staff in a petition claim her decision to cancel a contract awarded to Superlock Technologies Limited (STL), a company contracted to supply and manage Biometric Voter Registration machines (BVRs) and the Biometric Voter Devices (BVDs), as well as her directive for the payment of $76,000 to IT firm, Dream Oval, were fraudulent and hence she should be removed from office.

Charlotte Osei following the petition,  ordered her legal team to consider suing the petitioners for defamation and also demanded their names are made known to her.

The suit was filed at the High Court on Tuesday, July 25.

Mrs Osei had declared her intention to sue the faceless staff for defamation and requested the lawyer produce their names.

She said: "As a point of order with regard to the recent unfounded accusations leveled at Mrs Charlotte Osei in her capacity as Chairperson of the EC Ghana, Mr Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang is not a staff member of the Commission.

"Whilst he claims to act on behalf of ‘Concerned Staff’ of the Commission, he has not made clear who those ‘staff’ indeed are."

Mrs Osei explained that this was of particular importance as he Mr Opoku-Agyemang had previously introduced himself at another forum as counsel for Ms Georgina Opoku-Amankwaa, the Deputy Chairperson Corporate Services of the Commission.

