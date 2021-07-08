His comments come after Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, tabled a loan agreement for $28 million to parliament for the purchase of 275 vehicles for members of the 8th Parliament.

The loan is expected to be sourced from the National Investment Bank (NIB).

The Finance Committee of the chamber is expected to consider the loan agreement and report to the House.

The Minister also presented a similar request for a $3.5 million car loan for members of the 8th Council of State for them to purchase vehicles.

But Sam George said: "MPs should buy their own personal cars when they want one."