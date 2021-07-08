He said the State must provide workstation vehicles fueled and serviced to the MPs just like Ministers and Judges benefit from the State in performance of their duties.
Sam Dzata George, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, has said lawmakers in the country must be treated like the Executive and the Judiciary.
He said the State must provide workstation vehicles fueled and serviced to the MPs just like Ministers and Judges benefit from the State in performance of their duties.
His comments come after Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, tabled a loan agreement for $28 million to parliament for the purchase of 275 vehicles for members of the 8th Parliament.
The loan is expected to be sourced from the National Investment Bank (NIB).
The Finance Committee of the chamber is expected to consider the loan agreement and report to the House.
The Minister also presented a similar request for a $3.5 million car loan for members of the 8th Council of State for them to purchase vehicles.
But Sam George said: "MPs should buy their own personal cars when they want one."
In a Twitter post, he said "My position on this car loan matter remains the same. Treat Parliament like the Executive and the Judiciary. Provide workstation vehicles fueled and serviced by the State just like is done for Ministers and Judges. MPs should buy their own personal cars when they want one."
