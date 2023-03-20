ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Dr. Bawumia will win the NPP flagbearship race with over 70% of the votes – Annoh-Dompreh

Evans Annang

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has predicted a landslide victory for the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the next elections.

He said the Vice President is the clear favorite to be on the ballot for the NPP in 2024.

He said despite the competition and analysis that is being made into the respective candidature of contenders in the highly-anticipated race, Bawumia is in line for a big win.

Speaking in Kumasi over the weekend on the sidelines of Akwasidae festival, Annoh-Dompreh said: “this is the first time we are seeing a Muslim who is a leader and is rallying support from even the Christian community.

"The man is building mosques, churches, reaching out to the Clergy and he is dining, talking and thinking together with the Clergy. For me, I have not seen anything like that.

"Such a religious tolerance is something unique on the continent and for me, we must value what we have and celebrate it,” he told journalists.

On the chances of Bawumia, he explained: “I tell you he will not win not less than 70%, I have been in this game for a while I have been a student leader, polling station executive, regional executive.

Frank Annoh Dompreh
Frank Annoh Dompreh

"...I am Chief Whip, I can feel it. I can feel the entire spirit of the party is behind this man and anybody who will go against this man is like sweeping a moving current, he is going to win there is nothing you can do about it, is going to be a massive win the minimum will be a 70%.”

Other major contenders in the party are: Alan Kyerematen, former Trade and Industry Minister and Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central Member of Parliament.

Others include Francis Addai-Nimoh, Joe Ghartey (former Railways Minister), Boakye Agyarko (former Energy Minister) and Kwabena Agyapong (former General Secretary of the NPP).

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
