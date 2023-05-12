Dr. Kwabena Duffuor withdraws injunction suit against NDC presidential primaries

Dr. Duffuor, one of the three presidential aspirants on Tuesday filed an injunction in court restraining the party from going ahead with the election.

In his writ, he raised concerns about supposed discrepancies in the party’s electoral roll among others thus warranting his action.

The lawsuit specifically named as respondents, the General Secretary of the NDC, the Director of the Elections Directorate, along with fellow flagbearer hopefuls John Dramani Mahama and another contender, Kojo Bonsu.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the writ, the defendants have been commanded to enter their appearance within eight days of being served with the legal documents.

The writ added that failure to comply with the order may result in a judgment being passed in their absence without further notice.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has stated that the party's planned parliamentary and presidential elections will come off as planned.