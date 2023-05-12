Breaking news:
Dr. Kwabena Duffuor withdraws injunction suit against NDC presidential primaries

Evans Annang

A flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has withdrawn his injunction suit against the party.

Dr Kwabena Duffuor
The former Finance Minister withdrew his suit to resolve the issues internally. The court subsequently struck out the case.

Dr. Duffuor, one of the three presidential aspirants on Tuesday filed an injunction in court restraining the party from going ahead with the election.

In his writ, he raised concerns about supposed discrepancies in the party’s electoral roll among others thus warranting his action.

The lawsuit specifically named as respondents, the General Secretary of the NDC, the Director of the Elections Directorate, along with fellow flagbearer hopefuls John Dramani Mahama and another contender, Kojo Bonsu.

According to the writ, the defendants have been commanded to enter their appearance within eight days of being served with the legal documents.

The writ added that failure to comply with the order may result in a judgment being passed in their absence without further notice.

Dr Kwabena Duffuor is owner of EIB Network
Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has stated that the party's planned parliamentary and presidential elections will come off as planned.

According to him, nothing will stop the elections, and asked anybody who has grievances to consult the leadership of the party for rectification.

